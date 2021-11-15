Aboriginal Heritage Collection Researcher

Full time or Part time to be negotiated, three year contract

Primary objective

The Aboriginal Heritage Collection Researcher will assist with the day-to-day collections care of MAGNTs Aboriginal heritage material and supports the implementation of operations as it relates to collections management, research, repatriation, digitisation, and access. The Aboriginal Heritage Collection Researcher is responsible for coordinating MAGNT’s Indigenous Repatriation Program (IRP) research. This position liaises with Indigenous clients of the IRP and provides cultural expertise and involves working with culturally sensitive material which may include ancestral remains and secret sacred material.

Key responsibilities

1. Undertake specialist research associated with the Indigenous Repatriation Program (IRP) including the preparation of supporting evidence, reports, and recommendations, to address repatriation requests.

2. Consult with Aboriginal communities and traditional custodians, and coordinate cultural consultants, on matters related to the IRP and the Aboriginal heritage collection.

3. Assist with the coordination of the return of ancestral remains and secret sacred objects from other institutions.

4. Consult and negotiate with NT Aboriginal communities to arrange repatriation of ancestral remains, secret sacred objects, and associated knowledge from the Strehlow collection, to their Indigenous custodians.

5. Contribute to the development of grant applications, provide detailed progress reports on the IRP for both internal and external use and assist with the acquittal of grants.

6. In collaboration with the Aboriginal Heritage Officer facilitate culturally safe access to the Aboriginal heritage collection for custodians and researchers.

7. Develop and deliver public programs where appropriate around MAGNTs Aboriginal heritage collection.

8. Undertake collection management of MAGNTs Aboriginal heritage collection including: preventative conservation, documentation, copyright and provenance research, and storage.